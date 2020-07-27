MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: 68.81% students clear Class 12 exams; girls, with 73.40%, outperform boys

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED | The MPBSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MP Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED | Of the over eight lakh students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) Class 12 examination, 68.81 percent cleared it.

The Madhya Pradesh Board declared the Class 12 results at 3 pm on 27 July (Monday) on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

Girls outperformed boys, securing an overall pass percentage of 73.40 compared to just 64.66.

Students can also check their results through Firstpost by keying in their details in the widget below:

The hard copy of the mark sheets will be distributed once schools re-open.

Last year, the results were declared on 15 May and 72.37 percent of the candidates had passed the exam. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 76.31 percent as compared 68.94 percent.

The MPBSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Later, the board decided to conduct the pending exams only for subjects that were important for students to get admissions to higher education institutes. The pending papers were conducted under strict guidelines from the state government in the month of June.

Students can check their scores on the board's official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check MP Board Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the website - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details to login

Step 3: A new page with your name and subject-wise result will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.