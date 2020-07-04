MP Board 10th Result 2020 Topper: 15 students top HSC exam with 100% marks; check scores at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th Result 2020 Topper: Sonam Patel and Sandhya Thakur, with 99.75 percent each, secured second place. Twenty-two students bagged the third spot by scoring 99.67 percent.

MP Board 10th Result 2020 Topper | Fifteen students have secured the first rank in the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exams by scoring 100 percent, as per the board.

At least 360 students placed in the top 10 merit list.

Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma and Vedika Vishwakarma have scored full marks in the MP Board 10th Result 2020, reported Hindustan Times.

This year, students from government schools performed better than their private schools counterparts. Many toppers hailed from small towns.

The overall pass percentage in this year's HSC exam was 62.84 percent, which is an improvement of 1.52 percent compared to last year.

Girls outperformed boys, garnering a pass percent of 65.87 compared to just 60.09 for boys.

Students registered a pass percentage of 61.32 percent in the Class 10 exams in 2019.

Students who appeared for the exams can check the results on the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Students can also check MP board class 10th result 2020 by filling details in the widget below:

Alternatively, if the official websites are slow, candidates can also access their results through websites such as are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check the MP board's Class 10 HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says 'HSC Class 10 Examination 2020.'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen,

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file and print it out for further reference.

According to ABP Live, the examination was scheduled to be conducted from 3 March to 27 March, but the exams for some subjects were not held due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted later by the board.

Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exam result was declared on 15 May. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the examination in 2019.