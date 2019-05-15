MP Board 10th Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Class 10 HSC results declared; visit mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in for scores

MP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 examinations today (Wednesday, 15 May). Candidates can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE –mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, which is the test students sit for after Class 10, is conducted by the MPBSE usually in the month of March. The results follow in May. This year, the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 exams commenced on 1 March and ended on 27 March.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam in Madhya Pradesh this year.

Follow LIVE updates on the MP board results here

Steps to check the MP board's Class 10 HSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says 'HSC Class 10 Examination 2019'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on your admit card to log in

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file and print it out for further reference

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

Candidates will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

