MP Board 10th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: 62.84% students clear HSC exam; girls outshine boys with 65.87% to 60.09%

MP Board 10th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: The pass percentage among girls was 65.87 while just 60.09 percent boys cleared the exam.

MP Board 10th Result 2020 Pass Percentage | Of the 8.93 lakh students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 examination 2020, 62.84 percent candidates passed.

The MPBSE has declared the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 examination today (Saturday, 4 July).

Girls outperformed boys in the examination results, garnering a pass percent of 65.87 compared to just 60.09 for boys.

Of the students who appeared for the board exam, 3,42,390 have been placed in first division, 2,15,162 have been placed in second division while, 2,922 are in third division.

This time, 15 students topped the exams by scoring 100 percent: Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargav, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma and Vedika Vishwakarma.

Hoshangabad's Sonam Patel and Seoni's Sandhya Thakur secured second rank with 399 out of 400 marks.

Twenty-two students, with 99.67 percent, held the third rank.

Last year, students had registered a pass percentage of 61.32 percent in the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examinations.

Students who appeared for the exams can check the results on the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Students can also check MP board class 10th result 2020 by filling details in the widget below:

​Alternatively, if the official websites are slow, candidates can also access their results through websites such as are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exam result was declared on 15 May. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the examination in the year 2019.

Steps to check the MP board's Class 10 HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says 'HSC Class 10 Examination 2020.'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen,

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file and print it out for further reference.

According to ABP Live, the examination was scheduled to be conducted from 3 March to 27 March, but the exams for some subjects were not held due to the coronavirus lockdown.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.