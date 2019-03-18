Motorola One Vision smartphone with Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Motorola has long been rumoured to be working on a Moto P30 successor — the Moto P40. We have also come across a bunch of leaks around the purported phone.

As per a 91Mobiles report, Motorola is also planning to introduce two smartphones with Samsung’s Exynos 9610 chipset. P40 is speculated to be one of the two, and the other one has now reportedly been spotted on Geekbench.

The phone is listed under the name 'Motorola One Vision’ and is listed with 10nm Exynos 9610 chipset, clubbed with 6 GB of RAM. The phone scored 1,599 points in the single-core test and 5,328 points in the multi-core test. Also, the phone sports an Android 9 Pie OS.

Now, this could be the rumoured Motorola P40 or the second one that the company might roll out.

As per leaked image renders, the P40 might feature a display with a hole housing the selfie camera. The punched hole has been placed on the top-left corner of the screen.

The Moto P40 is said to sport a 6.2-inch display with thin, no notch, just a punched hole, thin bezels on the sides and a relatively thicker bezel on the bottom with the branding on it.

As for dimensions, the Motorola P40 is expected to roughly measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 mm, and the thickness will be about 10 mm if the protruding rear camera bump is added to it.

The left side of the phone's frame is seen with the SIM tray, and the volume and power buttons are placed on the right.

The bottom frame consists of USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a hole for the mic. The top frame shows a hole for the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The back of the phone seems to be made of glass as the renders show the back to be reflective.

The camera setup is placed on the left side on the back. It is vertically aligned with dual cameras. The report states that the primary sensor might carry a 48 MP lens and a 5 MP secondary sensor.

The camera is expected to have AI capabilities. The front camera, on the other hand, is expected to be a 12 MP unit

There are two LED flash units placed below the camera set up.

There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the Motorola logo and at the bottom of the rear casing, there is an Android One logo.

As for the specs, in a tweet by leakster Andri Yatim, the P40 is mentioned to come with Snapdragon 645 SoC instead of Samsung's Exynos 9610 SoC. The phone is expected to be made available in two storage variants — one with 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and the other with 6 GB RAM and 128 internal storage. Also, the phone is expected to be powered by a 4,132 mAh battery.

