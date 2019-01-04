tech2 News Staff

Motorola is apparently to be working on a 2019 model for its P-series. The Motorola P30 Note was launched in China in 2018 and its global version debuted as Motorola One Power. And now the successor, Motorola P40 is on its way.

Last month we saw the image renders of the device revealing a 6.2-inch display and punched-hole surface.

Now, we have further specifications tweeted by tipster Andri Yatim.

According to the tweet, the device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 chipset and will be available in two storage variants — one with 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and the other with 6 GB RAM and 128 internal storage.

In terms of display, the P40 might feature a 6.2-inch HD Plus display, which is in line with the previous leak.

Coming to the camera, the device will feature a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is expected to have AI capabilities. The front camera, on the other hand, is expected to be a 12 MP unit with an aperture of f/1.8.

This unit might be in the display. As spotted by 91mobiles, the Moto P40 might be the first model from the company to feature a display with a hole housing the selfie camera. The punched hole has been placed on the top-left corner of the screen.

Lately, the punch hole design has become quite popular with companies like Samsung, Huawei and Honor, that launched the Galaxy A8s, Nova 4, and V20 with the same design.

The Motorola P40 will be powered by a 4,132 mAh battery.

