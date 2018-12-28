Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Motorola P40 image renders shows off 6.2-inch display, punched-hole surface

Motorola P40 is expected to roughly measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7mm, and thickness might be about 10mm.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 14:54 PM IST

Moto G7 is currently the most rumoured device from Motorola. However, according to a recent report, along with the G7 series, Motorola is also speculated to be working on a 2019 model for its P-series.

The Motorola P30 Note was launched in China in 2018 and its global version debuted as Motorola One Power. And now the successor of Moto P30, the P40 is on its way, and some of its image renders have been leaked.

As spotted by 91mobiles, the Moto P40 might be the first model from the company to feature a display with a hole housing the selfie camera. The punched hole has been placed on the top-left corner of the screen.

Lately, the punch hole design has become quite popular with companies like Samsung, Huawei and Honor, that launched the Galaxy A8s, Nova 4, and V20 with the same design.

Motorola P40. Image: 91mobiles

Leaked image renders of Motorola P40. Image: 91mobiles

The Moto P40 is said to sport a 6.2-inch display with thin, no notch, just a punched hole, thin bezels on the sides and a relatively thicker bezel on the bottom with the branding on it.

As for dimensions, the Motorola P40 is expected to roughly measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7mm, and the thickness will be about 10mm if the protruding rear camera bump in added to it.

The left side of the phone's frame seen with the SIM tray, and the volume and power buttons are placed on the right.

The bottom frame consists of USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a hole for the mic. The top frame shows a hole for the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The renders show the back of the phone to have rounded edges with some shading on them, making them seem darker than the rest of the backside.

The back of the phone also seems to be made of glass as the renders show the back to be reflective.

The camera setup is placed on the left side on the back. It is vertically aligned with dual cameras. The report states that the primary sensor might carry a 48 MP lens, but the resolution of the second sensor is still unknown.

There are two LED flash units placed below the camera set up.

There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the Motorola logo and at the bottom of the rear casing, there is an Android One logo.

There are no details on the hardware specs or the pricing of the phone yet.

Top Stories

