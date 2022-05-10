Attackers fired RPG-22 at Punjab Police's Intel HQ in Mohali, police refuse to rule out terror angle

On Monday evening, a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Department headquarters of Punjab Police in sector 77, SAS Nagar in Mohali. Windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered

An RPG-22 was used by attackers who tried to blow up the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening.

CNN-News18 mentioned top sources saying that it was found out that RPG-22 was used in the explosion, as assessed from the ammunition head.

Nicknamed 'Netto', RPG-22 is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher that propels a 72.5 mm fin-stabilised projectile that can be prepared to fire in around 10 seconds, and can penetrate 400 mm of armour, 1.2 metres of brick or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

Officials say that the identity of the attackers is not known yet and also there were no CCTV cameras placed in vicinity of the building.

Meanwhile, Mohali Police refused to rule out the terror angle in the minor explosion outside the headquarters of the Punjab Police's intelligence office on Monday.

Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media, "It (terror angle) can't be ignored. We are investigating it."

"It is a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," Singh added.

Around 7:45 pm, on Monday (9 May, 2022), a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Department headquarters of Punjab Police in sector 77, SAS Nagar in Mohali. Windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered. The area was immediately cordoned off and an alert was sounded.

There was, however, no other report of damage to property or injury to anyone, police said.

Soon after the explosion was reported, senior police officers reached the spot and forensic teams were called in.

Police informed that the blast took place with a rocket type fire. They said that an FIR was being lodged over the incident and a search operation has been launched to nab the culprit.

The guards at the gate of the building said they heard two noises — one of the firing, and the second of the projectile hitting the structure. Police questioned people residing in the neighbourhood and have assessed that there were probably two attackers who may have come in a Swift car.

The minor explosion drew reactions from political parties with leaders terming it "disturbing" and "shocking".

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the explosion and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against those who were behind this incident.

Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 9, 2022

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Disturbing news of a blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd intelligence bureau building in Mohali. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being."

Former Punjab Home Minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa dubbed the explosion as a sign of deep communalism.

The bomb blast in Mohali is a sign of deep communalism. I strongly condemn this incident and urge the @PunjabGovtIndia to investigate and take stern action against those who are intent on disturbing the peace of Punjab. — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) May 9, 2022

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply shocked at the blast.

Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police's Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible. pic.twitter.com/UlanC6w74N — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 9, 2022

The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on 24 April.

