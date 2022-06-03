Modi@8: PM Modi shapes world's perception of a new India - confident, creative, caring, contributing, says S Jaishankar

On the completion of eight years of Modi government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the transformation in India's foreign policy under the leadership of the prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has completed eight years in office in May. There have been several remarkable achievements of the PM Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the transformation in India's foreign policy under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister shared a video of around 4 minutes on his Twitter, highlighting how India has excelled in various areas including development, security, diaspora connection, trade, and foreign policy among others under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EAM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shapes the world's perception of a new India - confident, creative, caring and contributing.

Jaishankar said, "8 years of foreign policy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led from the front. In a polarized world, we have maintained our independence. In a pandemic world, we have been a source of relief. In addressing global challenges, we are a force for good."

In the video, the External Affairs Minister said that the big change in last eight years is that the Modi government is "more focused" on the concerns and interests of the ordinary citizens.

"Developing India through diplomacy is at its core," he said, adding that the priorities of the government include attracting technology and capital, absorbing best practices and promoting exports.

Jaishankar further said, "Foreign partnerships are being utilized to build our cities, increase agriculture output and access, create infrastructure upgrade industry and clean up the environment."

8 yrs of foreign policy that PM @narendramodi has led from the front. In a polarized world,we have maintained our independence. In a pandemic world,we have been a source of relief. In addressing global challenges,we are a force for good. Welcome to citizen centric diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/lhz6vEBhHe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 3, 2022

The minister said that for the Modi government, securing the country through trusted relationships matters equally.

"Our forces have access to the latest technologies from multiple sources. Whether it is standing up on the northern borders or deterring terrorism on the west, we have obtained international support and understanding. Delegitimizing terrorism and denying sanctuaries is no small achievement," he added.

Jaishankar said that the BJP government under PM Modi has been projecting India on the global stage and it has been gaining momentum ever since. "The International Day of Yoga does this culturally as also the spread of Ayurveda," he highlighted.

The EAM said hailed India's Vaccine Maitri program and said that it "underlines India's credentials as the pharmacy of the world. We are rightly rewarded as a first responder in difficult situations, especially by neighbors."

Jaishankar said that the country's image has been "burnished by a talented diaspora which is now more emotionally invested in its motherland. This bonding has grown due to an Indian leadership that recognizes their value."

The minister further said that connecting the country has also taken on a new level of intensity. "Infrastructure projects in road, rain, power and energy have brought us (India) closer to neighbours immediate and extended."

EAM Jaishankar said that India's linkages with the global south have expanded in spheres including digital, medical, educational and green growth.

All Indian students, workers, professionals, seafarers or even tourists are confident now that India has their back when they go abroad, the minister said.

"Operation Ganga is only the latest example as Vande Bharat Mission is the largest," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister said that under the present government, travelling abroad has got easier for all. "Obtaining a passport is faster, corruption free and more convenient. A welfare fund responds to deserving Indians in distress," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.