Modi@72: PM Modi to launch Project Cheetah and inaugurate skill centres for vulnerable tribal groups in MP
Cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952, but earlier this year an MoU was signed to bring the big cat back to India from Namibia under the Project Cheetah
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to launch Project Cheetah at the Kuno National Park and inaugurate skill centres for vulnerable tribal groups.
PM Modi will release wild Cheetahs brought from Namibia under Project Cheetah, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, on the day he turns 72.
Cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952, but earlier this year an MoU was signed to bring the big cat back to India from Namibia under the Project Cheetah.
The Project along with conserving wildlife is aimed at the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India to conserve biodiversity, and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation.
Apart from environmental protection and wildlife conservation, this will also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and ecotourism activities.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate skill centres for four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) UNDER PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana at the Self Help Group Sammelan at Karahal Sheopur.
The programme is expected to witness thousands of women SHG members promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission.
Two friends, two siblings and more: Who are the eight cheetahs coming to India from Namibia?
India will be home to the world’s fastest land animal again after the feline was declared extinct in the country in 1952. Five female and three male cheetahs are all set to reach Kuno-Palpur National Park on 17 September as part of the reintroduction programme
Cheetahs to travel empty stomach from Namibia to India, here's why
Eight cheetahs will be brought to Jaipur in Rajasthan from Namibia in Africa on 17 September in a cargo aircraft as part of an inter-continental translocation project and flown to the Kuno-Palpur National Park in Sheopur district the same day
Indian Oil Corporation gives Rs 50 crore for Cheetah relocation project
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for meeting two-thirds of the Rs 75 crore project cost