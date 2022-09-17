Modi@72: PM Modi to launch Project Cheetah and inaugurate skill centres for vulnerable tribal groups in MP

Cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952, but earlier this year an MoU was signed to bring the big cat back to India from Namibia under the Project Cheetah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to launch Project Cheetah at the Kuno National Park and inaugurate skill centres for vulnerable tribal groups.

PM Modi will release wild Cheetahs brought from Namibia under Project Cheetah, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, on the day he turns 72.

Cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952, but earlier this year an MoU was signed to bring the big cat back to India from Namibia under the Project Cheetah.

The Project along with conserving wildlife is aimed at the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India to conserve biodiversity, and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation.

Apart from environmental protection and wildlife conservation, this will also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and ecotourism activities.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate skill centres for four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) UNDER PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana at the Self Help Group Sammelan at Karahal Sheopur.

The programme is expected to witness thousands of women SHG members promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission.

