India

Female cheetah 'Dhatri' found dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, 9th since March

Last month, the park experienced the untimely demise of two male cheetahs, Tejas on 11 July and Suraj on 14 July

FP Staff Last Updated:August 02, 2023 14:13:53 IST
Representational image

Another tragic incident occurred at the Kuno National Park, as one more cheetah died on Wednesday, making it the sixth adult feline to have died since March, according to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.

“This morning, one of the female cheetahs – Dhatri (Tiblisi) — was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted,” the statement read.

Last September, the national park successfully reintroduced 20 adult cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, leading to the birth of four cubs on-site.

Last month, the park experienced the untimely demise of two male cheetahs, Tejas on 11 July and Suraj on 14 July. An autopsy of Tejas revealed that he had succumbed to a “traumatic shock” following a violent altercation with a female cheetah.

Published on: August 02, 2023 14:13:53 IST

