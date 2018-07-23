You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mob lynchings: Centre forms high-level committee to suggest ways to curb violence; report expected in four weeks

India FP Staff Jul 23, 2018 18:46:15 IST

The central government on Monday set up a four-member committee to examine whether the country needs a separate law to curb lynching and mob violence. The committee will look into the incidents of mob violence and lynchings and submit recommendations on ways to tackle the challenge. The panel, to be headed by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, has to submit its recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi within four weeks.

The committee will also comprise the secretary of justice, secretary of legal affairs, secretary of the legislative department and secretary of social justice and empowerment, according to The Times of India.

A Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by home minister Rajnath Singh, will look into the recommendations of this panel. Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Thawar Chand Gehlot are believed to be members of this GoM, according to News18.


Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to draft a new legislation to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching. It had also urged the Centre and state governments to take preventive measures to control the spread of fake messages on social media platforms, which can incite a mob to lynch.

The government's move comes days after a group of villagers lynched a 28-year-old man in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday night allegedly on suspicion of cow smuggling. The victim, Akbar Khan, and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar when five men attacked them, said Subhash Sharma, station house officer of the Ramgarh Police Station.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 18:46 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores