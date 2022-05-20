India

MNS chief Raj Thackeray defers his 5 June Ayodhya visit, says details to be announced on Sunday

Raj Thackeray has deferred his Ayodhya visit due to health reasons. The MNS leader is reported to have injured his leg and is likely to undergo surgery

FP Staff May 20, 2022 11:08:01 IST
MNS chief Raj Thackeray defers his 5 June Ayodhya visit. ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has postponed his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was scheduled for 5 June. He said that he will share more details on his visit at a rally that he will be addressing in Pune on 22 May.

In a tweet, Raj Thackeray said, "The Ayodhya visit is postponed for now."

According to a report by News18 Lokmat, Raj Thackeray has postponed his Ayodhya visit due to health reasons. He was on a tour to Pune, but he returned Mumbai from midway because of health issues. The MNS leader is reported to have injured his leg and is likely to undergo surgery.

It is also to be recalled that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had announced that he will not be allowing Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya as he had humiliated north Indians.

On Thursday (19 May), MNS issued a warning that the state of Maharashtra would 'rise up' if anyone tries to harm their leader. Posters with warning were put up in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.

Also Read: Won't allow Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya until he apologises to north Indians: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

Raj Thackeray has been stressing about his Ayodhya visit during rallies for couple of months. Reports suggest he would oversee the construction of the Lord Ram temple and also expressed his desire to meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he had praised for bringing down loudspeakers from mosques.

In a rally in Maharashtra last month, the MNS president appealed to "Hindu brothers" to "be prepared" to visit Ayodhya if the loudspeakers from mosques were not removed by 3 May.

