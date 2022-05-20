MNS chief Raj Thackeray defers his 5 June Ayodhya visit, says details to be announced on Sunday
Raj Thackeray has deferred his Ayodhya visit due to health reasons. The MNS leader is reported to have injured his leg and is likely to undergo surgery
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has postponed his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was scheduled for 5 June. He said that he will share more details on his visit at a rally that he will be addressing in Pune on 22 May.
In a tweet, Raj Thackeray said, "The Ayodhya visit is postponed for now."
According to a report by News18 Lokmat, Raj Thackeray has postponed his Ayodhya visit due to health reasons. He was on a tour to Pune, but he returned Mumbai from midway because of health issues. The MNS leader is reported to have injured his leg and is likely to undergo surgery.
It is also to be recalled that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had announced that he will not be allowing Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya as he had humiliated north Indians.
Correction| MNS puts up a poster in Lalbaug area of Mumbai. The poster reads, "If anyone tries to harm Raj Thackeray, entire Maharashtra will rise up in anger"
This comes in wake of protests against Raj Thackeray for his Ayodhya visit.
On Thursday (19 May), MNS issued a warning that the state of Maharashtra would 'rise up' if anyone tries to harm their leader. Posters with warning were put up in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.
Also Read: Won't allow Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya until he apologises to north Indians: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
Raj Thackeray has been stressing about his Ayodhya visit during rallies for couple of months. Reports suggest he would oversee the construction of the Lord Ram temple and also expressed his desire to meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he had praised for bringing down loudspeakers from mosques.
In a rally in Maharashtra last month, the MNS president appealed to "Hindu brothers" to "be prepared" to visit Ayodhya if the loudspeakers from mosques were not removed by 3 May.
