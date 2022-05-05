Won't allow Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya until he apologises to north Indians: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

His remark came after Raj Thackeray earlier made several distasteful remarks against the migrants from the North Indian states

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday said that he will not allow Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya until he apologises to the north Indians.

Singh said that he has also requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet Thackeray until he seeks an apology. "He must apologise to North Indians else I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya. I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet him until he seeks an apology," said the BJP MP on Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

He further said that 80 per cent of the contribution to Mumbai's development is from those who aren't from the city.

"We have been watching since 2008, they brought to the fore the issue of 'Marathi Manush', 80 per cent of contribution to Mumbai's development is of those who aren't from the city. They should rectify their mistake," he added.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader also wrote, "Will not allow Raj Thackeray, who humiliates North Indians, to enter the border of Ayodhya. Before coming to Ayodhya, Raj Thackeray should apologize to all North Indians with folded hands."

The MNS chief is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5.

