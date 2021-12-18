Mirinda golgappas being served in Jaipur; internet users irked by viral video

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Chatore_broothers’ and the page is a personal food blog which posts a variety of interesting food content

Golgappa is undoubtedly India’s favorite street-side food. The dish has often been used in culinary experiments and various versions of this lip-smacking food have emerged from the efforts. However, not all versions of this dish are loved by people.

Recently, the videos of a food blogger eating fire golgappas in Ahmedabad disgusted social media users. The news of butter chicken golgappas being served at Delhi, Kolkata and Nagpur based restaurants also irked internet users and left them with a bad taste in their mouth.

A new addition to this list of weird food combos is the Mirinda Golgappa from Jaipur, Rajasthan. In a video which has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen consuming golgappas filled with Mirinda at an eatery in the Pink City.

The short clip shows a golgappa vendor thoroughly shaking a bottle of Mirinda and then pouring its content into a container. Next up, we see a young man eating the golgappas and showing a thumbs up sign, indicating that the food was delicious.

Watch the viral video here - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CW7qLj_JPjC/?

The caption of the video read, ‘Mirinda Golgappe sexyyy The Methe Meethe Hogye the Kaafiii’ (Mirinda Golgappe were sexy and quite sweet in taste).

One can also see in the video that the golgappas had a traditional filling of potatoes and sev along with Mirinda.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Chatore_broothers’ and the page is a personal food blog which posts a variety of interesting food content.

Since it has been shared on the social media platform on 1 December, the Mirinda Golgappe video has earned more than 147,500 likes on the internet.

Plenty of users have commented on the clip, expressing their displeasure with the bizarre food combo.

An internet user wrote, "Why Man Why?", while others wrote that the whole concept was nonsensical.

One user displayed his anger by sarcastically commenting that Amul Cool should be used next as a filling for golgappas.

What are your thoughts on this food experiment?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.