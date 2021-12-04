'Fire golgappa' in Ahmedabad fails to be a trendsetter; netizens irked by weird combination

Food blogger Krupali Patel posted a video of her eating a fire golgappa in Ahmedabad and many Instagram users and many expressed their discontentment over the odd food combination

India is famous for its lip-smacking street food and various versions of these snacks have developed with time. However, not all experiments are loved by people, with some of them being described as awful and appalling by social media users. Not long ago, images of butter chicken golgappas being sold in Delhi, Nagpur and Kolkata restaurants were circulating on the internet, leaving users with a bad taste in their mouth.

A new addition to these weird food combos is the fire golgappa, which has caught the attention of people on the internet. Food blogger Krupali Patel posted a video of her eating a fire golgappa in Ahmedabad and the clip has irked many social media users.

The clip was shared by Patel on her Instagram page called ‘foodiekru’ with the caption, ‘Okay bye. Fire Panipuri. In Ahmedabad.’

The viral video shows a pani puri filled with all its necessary ingredients such as sev and potatoes. The pani puri is first lighted by someone with the use of a lighter. The person then quickly puts the flaming pani puri into the food blogger's mouth. In the video, one can also see some pieces of sev getting burnt while the pani puri is set on fire.

The video was shared by Patel on 26 November and has garnered more than 9,600 likes since it was posted. The clip has also given rise to a plethora of reactions from Instagram users and most people have expressed their discontentment over the odd food combination.

Some users commented that the burnt black sev in the pani puri looked awful. Others were puzzled at the pani puri experiment and expressed their discontentment at the dish by commenting that just about any food combination goes viral these days.

