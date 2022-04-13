Minor raped in Nadia: Child Rights Commission sends two-member team to West Bengal to understand status of inquiry

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that during the visit, the team, headed by Member Secretary-NCPCR, will also interact with family members and relevant stakeholders

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has constituted a two-member team who will be visiting West Bengal from 13 April to 15 April to understand the status of inquiry into the incident of alleged sexual assault and death of a minor girl in Nadia district of the state.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that during the visit, the two-member team, headed by Member Secretary-NCPCR, will also interact with family members and relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nadia has already been asked to submit an inquiry report.

"In respect of the case of alleged sexual assault and death of a minor girl, class 9th student, in Nadia District on the night of 4th April 2022, a two member team of headed by Member Secretary NCPCR will be visiting West Bengal, Nadia District from 13.04.2022 to 15.04.2022," Kanoongo tweeted.

In respect of the case of alleged sexual assault and death of a minor girl, class 9th student, in Nadia District on the night of 4th April 2022, a two member team of headed by Member Secretary @NCPCR_ will be visiting West Bengal,Nadia District from 13.04.2022 to 15.04.2022 pic.twitter.com/be5VvrlUpe — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) April 12, 2022

Nadia Rape Case: What has happened?

On the night of 4 April, 2022, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gangraped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The family of the minor claimed that the main accused is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member, 21-year-old Braj Gopal Goala alias Sohail Gayali.

The parents of the girl, a student of class 9, lodged a case against the accused at Hanskhali police station, four days after the incident. The police have arrested Braj Gopal for further investigation.

The family also alleged that the victim’s body was cremated without an autopsy under pressure from the local TMC panchayat leader.

BJP to send 5-member fact-finding panel to probe Hanskhali rape-murder in West Bengal

The accused in the case was first detained and later on Sunday night was arrested by the police. He was produced in court on Monday and has been charged under relevant sections of POCSO act, apart from rape, murder and suppression of evidence.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and asked police to arrest the accused, she said, "But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.