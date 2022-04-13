BJP to send 5-member fact-finding panel to probe Hanskhali rape-murder in West Bengal

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gangraped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The incident took place on the night of 4 April, 2022

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President on Wednesday nominated a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of "rape and murder" of minor girl at Hanskhali, in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The committee, with all the five members being women, has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

In a release, BJP National General Secretary said the members of the committee include:

1 - Rekha Verma, MP Lok Sabha, National Vice President, Uttar Pradesh

2 - Baby Rani Maurya, Cabinet Minister, Uttar Pradesh

3 - Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, National President Mahila Morcha, Tamil Nadu

4 - Khushbu Sunder, Special Invitee, NEC, Maharashtra

5 - Rupmitra Chaudhary, MLA, West Bengal

What happened in Nadia?

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gangraped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The incident took place on the night of 4 April, 2022. The girl’s family claimed that the main accused is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member, 21-year-old Braj Gopal Goala alias Sohail Gayali, who has been arrested by the police for further investigation.

Four days after the incident, the parents of the minor, a student of Class 9, lodged a complaint against the accused at Hanskhali police station. The family members also alleged that the victim’s body was cremated without an autopsy under pressure from the local TMC panchayat leader.

The prime accused in the case was first detained and later arrested on Sunday night. He was produced in court on Monday and has been charged under relevant sections of POCSO act, apart from rape, murder and suppression of evidence.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. The police have been asked to hand over the case to the central agency.

