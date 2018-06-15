You are here:
Militants release picture of Indian Army jawan, Aurangzeb, before he was killed

India FP Staff Jun 15, 2018 17:23:16 IST

Militants who abducted and murdered Indian Army jawan, Aurangzeb, have released his picture, reportedly taken minutes before he was killed, media reports said.

Aurangzeb's bullet-riddled body was found at Gusoo in Pulwama on Friday after he was abducted, not too far away from Shadipur army camp, where he was posted. Aurangzeb, a native of Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir, was picked up by the militants while he was heading home for Eid, officials said.

#BREAKING - Terrorists release picture of soldier Aurangzeb before he was killed. @shreyadhoundial with more information. pic.twitter.com/hr4SDn3R7b

The slain rifleman was laid to rest with full state honours on Friday. A large number of locals, who attended his funeral, were seen raising slogans of 'Shaheed Aurangzeb amar rahe', outside his house in Poonch's Mendhar, ANI reported.

Aurangzeb belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian.

The jawan, who was also a part of the team involved in the encounter of dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen militant Sameer Tiger, was abducted around 11:30 am on Friday when at least three heavily armed militants stopped the private vehicle in which the sepoy was travelling in Kalampora. "The incident occurred 1.5 kilometres away from the 44 RR camp in Rajpora area of Pulwama," said Pulwama senior superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam.

According to another police official, a group of militants stopped the Santro vehicle in which Aurangzeb was travelling. The vehicle belonged to a health department employee, who was driving the car.

The health department employee was asked by army men at the Shadimarg camp to drop Aurangzeb at Tukura area from where he was to head home. But only a little distance from the army camp, militants stopped the vehicle. They let off the driver while abducting Aurangzeb.

The news of Aurangzeb's killing came on the same day veteran Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Valley. Union home minister Rajnath Singh is deliberating whether to extend or call off the Ramzan ceasefire that is due to end on Friday.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 17:23 PM

