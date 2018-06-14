Terrorists abduct Indian Army jawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; soldier from 44 Rashtriya Rifles was on leave

Terrorists abducted an Indian Army jawan, identified as Aurangzeb, in Shopian on Thursday, according to several media reports. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a massive manhunt and begun an inquiry, ANI reported. The jawan, who was involved in Sameer Tiger encounter, posted at Shadimarg army camp, was on way to his home when he was kidnapped.

Police told Firstpost army men from 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Pulwama stopped a private vehicle and asked the driver to drop Aurangzeb at Shopian in South Kashmir. However, when the vehicle reached near Kalampora, militants stopped the vehicle and abducted Aurangzeb. According to a report in NDTV, the jawan belongs to 44 Rashtriya Rifles and was involved in the anti-terror operations in Shopian. Aurangzeb was a PSO of Major Shukla and the militants are also keeping a tab on Major Shukla and his aides who were all a part of the Sameer Tiger encounter, CNN-News 18 reported.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists opened fire at a joint checkpoint of CRPF and Police near Pulwama's Gangoo.

On 10 May, 2017, 22-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was abducted by five to six militants from his relative's house in south Kashmir's Shopian. His bullet-riddled body was found in Herman area of Shopian on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

With inputs from Ishfaq Naseem