MHT CET 2020: Entrance test for admission to B.Tech, B.Pharm courses to be held between 4 July and 5 August

The revised exam dates for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) have been declared and will be held between 4 July and 5 August. MH CET will be conducted separately for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

"PCM and PCB group timetable will be announced by mid June 2020 once the validation of examination Test Centers will be over," said the state CET cell.

The common entrance test is conducted for admission to BE or B.Tech and B.Pharm or D.Pharm courses to colleges in the state.

The examination cell has allowed students who have registered for MHT CET to update the Class 12 board information in their application form by 23 May.

The Uddhav Thackeray government has also decided to conduct the MHT CET at tehsil or block level to maintain safety norms. Earlier, the exam was held at the district level.

Earlier this month, the CET cell extended the last date for submission of online application forms till 20 May in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of the MHT CET cell at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

The examination conducting body has asked people not to believe or spread fake news about MHT CET 2020. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at regular intervals for any update.

Coronavirus has led to postponement of many educational and recruitment examinations. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported over 37,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 COVID-19 deaths.