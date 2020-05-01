MHT-CET 2020: Don’t believe or spread fake news, exams deferred till further notice, says Maharashtra CET Cell

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has asked people not to believe or spread fake news about MHT-CET 2020. It has informed that MHT-CET 2020 has been deferred till further notice due to coronavirus.

Maharashtra CET Cell will announce the new dates for MHT-CET 2020 on its official website at Mahacet.org. MHT-CET is held every year for admission to undergraduate technical courses in Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to visit official website for authentic information.

The CET Cell last month announced postponement of MAH–MCA CET 2020. The exam was slated to be held on 30 April. It asked candidates to visit the official website at regular intervals for updates related to the exam.

In April, the deadline for submission of application of various entrance exams was extended. The decision was taken during the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

The test cell had issued a notification back then stating that the decision was taken in view of the total lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic because of which some candidates who are dependent on cyber cafe services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of the form filing date.

