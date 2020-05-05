MHT CET 2020: Last date of submitting online application forms extended; candidates can now apply by 20 May

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the common entrance test (CET) 2020.

According to an official notice, candidates can now apply till 20 May. This has been done in view of the coronavirus lockdown which has now been prolonged till 17 May.

Students can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to register themselves for the different entrance examinations conducted by the CET cell.

The notice said that the new dates for the examination will be announced on or after 7 May 2020. MHT-CET is held every year for admission to undergraduate technical courses in Maharashtra.

There is a possibility that the date for CET of B.Ed and LL.B-3 years CET will not be changed. The exam for MAH B.Ed. CET is likely to be held on 13 and 14 June 2020, while the exam for MAH LL.B-3 years CET 2020 will be held on 28 June 2020, the notification said.

Last week, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has asked candidates not to believe or spread fake news about MHT-CET 2020 and trust only on official information.

MHT CET 2020: How to fill online form

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Select the course in which you want to take admission

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Click on the new registration link if you have not yet applied. ID and password will be generated.

Step 4: Using the ID and password, fill the application form and submit all the details correctly

Step 5: In the end, pay the online application fee.

