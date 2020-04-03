Maharashtra CET 2020: Application deadline extended for entrance exams; check here for new dates

Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the extension of the application deadline for several entrance exams. The decision has been taken in view of the 21-day nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

Maharashtra CET Cell informed about its decision through a notice on its official website. “In view of the total lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed, some candidates who are dependent on cybercafe services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of the form filing date,” read the notice.

The extended dates for the aforementioned courses are as follows:

MAH B.P.Ed CET2020: The earlier deadline for filing the application was 7 April, but now it has been extended to 20 April. The exam will be conducted on 11 May.

MAH BEd-MEd Integrated Course CET-2020: The last date for application has been extended to 20 April from 3 April. The exam is scheduled to be held on 12 May.

MAH MPEd CET2020: The last date for filing the application is 20 April now. Earlier, it was 7 April. The exam is on 14 May.

MAH BA/BSc BEd Integrated Course CET-2020: Candidates can now apply for the exam till 20 April. The previous deadline was 13 April. The exams are scheduled on 20 May.

MAH MEd CET2020: The CET Cell has extended the deadline for filing the application from 8 to 20 April. The exam will take place on 26 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.