MAH MCA CET 2020 exam postponed again due to coronavirus lockdown; Maharashtra govt to announce new dates later

MAH–MCA CET 2020 | State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that MAH–MCA CET 2020 has been postponed till further orders. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 30 April.

The test cell has asked candidates to visit the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ - at regular intervals for updates and notices.

A notification the website says that MAH–MCA CET 2020 will be rescheduled on 30 April and a detailed circular in this regard will be displayed shortly.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell had earlier extended the application deadline for several entrance exams scheduled to be held this year.

Releasing a notification in this regard, it said, “In view of the total lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed, some candidates who are dependent cybercafe services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filling date.”

As per the notification, some candidates had requested for extending the deadline of the application process for BPEd, BEd MEd, MPEd, BA/BSc BEd and MEd courses. The CET Cell has clarified that no further extension would be provided.

It extended the date for MAH - BPEd CET to 20 April. Earlier, the last date for filling the application was 7 April.

The date for the registration process for MAH - BEd-MEd Integrated Course CET was pushed to 20 April. Similarly, the last dates for registration for MAH - MPEd CET, MAH - BA/BSc BEd Integrated Course CET and MAH - MEd CET was changed to 20 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.