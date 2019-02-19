MEA says 'not surprised' by Imran Khan's stance on Pulwama attack, calls Pakistan nerve centre of terrorism

Responding to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's statement on the Pulwama terror attack, the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) Tuesday issued a statement saying India was "not surprised" that Imran refused to acknowledge the incident as an act of terror and noted that he neither condemned the attack nor did he offer condolences to the bereaved.

Responding to Imran's demand for proof of a Pakistani national's involvement in the Pulwama attack, the MEA said, "It's a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action."

The MEA also dismissed Imran's claim that Pakistan would investigate if India provided evidence, saying: "In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for more than 10 years." Reiterating India's stand, the MEA said India will only engage in talks with Pakistan "in an atmosphere free from terror and violence". The MEA also accused Pakistan of being the "nerve centre" of terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took affront to Imran's warning of "retaliation" if India takes military action and asked if Pakistan acted after the "proofs of Mumbai's 26/11", adding that it was "time to walk the talk".

