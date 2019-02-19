You are here:
Politicos, journos react to Imran Khan's 'retaliation' remark; Amarinder Singh accuses Pakistan of doing nothing after 26/11

India FP Staff Feb 19, 2019 16:49:06 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's dismissal of allegations on Tuesday of his country's involvement in the worst-ever terror attack in Pulwama on 14 February and warning of retaliation if India takes up military action has drawn sharp retort from all corners.

Reacting for the first time, in a televised address, Khan said that if India has any proof of a Pakistani national's involvement, it should hand it to Pakistan, adding that his country will take action on it.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took affront to Khan's statement and asked if Pakistan took up action after the "proofs of Mumbai's 26/11" adding that it was "time to walk the talk".

National Spokesperson of Indian National Congress (INC) Manish Tewari alleged that Khan became the prime minister with the help of Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Tewari also said that it was not surprising that Khan would lend his support to Azhar.

Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesperson Manjinder S Sirsa said that Khan's statement was reflective of "small men occupying big offices" and castigated the Pakistani prime minister for not expressing sympathy for victims of families of the terror attack.

Interestingly, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti defended Khan saying that "Pak PM deserves a chance since he’s recently taken over". 

The political sphere aside, journalists have also reacted strongly against Khan's remarks on Pulwama encounter. Nidhi Razdan, executive editor at NDTV, took to Twitter and said Pakistan did "nothing" after reports on 26/11 attack.

Another journalist from NDTV, Sreenivasan Jain mocked Khan asking for evidence of the terror-strike even after JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan said he hoped that "better sense will prevail" on the Indian side as he believed that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved through dialogue between the two countries.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 16:49:06 IST

