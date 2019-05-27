MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019: Meghalaya board releases Class 10 scores on official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams today (Monday, 27 May) on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

This year, over 50,000 students appeared for the Meghalaya board SSLC Class 10 exams, which were conducted between 5 March and 18 March. The Meghalaya board also declared the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the Class 12 arts stream.

How to check 2019 results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites – mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 board examination was 83.89 percent, higher than the figure in 2017, which stood at 54.10 percent.

The board had announced the HSSLC Result for commerce and science streams on 8 May. The pass percentage for science stream students was 73.80 percent while commerce stream students secured 79.24 percent.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

