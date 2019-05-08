MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared: Meghalaya board releases Class 12 scores; steps to check results on mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Date: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the 2019 results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination (HSSLC) or Class 12 exams today (8 May).

Candidates who await the results of their HSSLC Class 12 exams, conducted between 1 March and 25 March, can check their scores on the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website — mbose.in

Step 2: Select the link for the Meghalaya board result

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future retgoference

Last year, Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College in Tura had topped the exam with a score of 437 out of 500.

Those unsatisfied with their HSSLC scores can apply for re-verification of their papers. Students will be required to pay a nominal fee if they wish to apply for re-verification or recounting.

In the 2018 HSSLC Class 12 exam, the overall pass percentage for the science stream was 74.58 percent, for commerce stream students was 79.84 percent, and 81.62 percent for arts students.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

