Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Meghalaya board announces Class 10 and 12 scores; check on mbose.in

Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams and Class 12 (HSSLC) arts stream exams today (Monday, 27 May).
This year, the overall pass percentage recorded by Meghalaya board students for SSLC Class 10 board exam is 76.56 percent. Boys fare slightly better to girls in the board examination. They have registered a pass percentage of 77.94 percent against 75.47 percent of girls.
Candidates who appeared for SSLC Class 10 board exams can check their scores on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.
Over 50,000 students appeared for the Meghalaya board SSLC Class 10 exams. In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 83.89 percent, higher than the figure in 2017, which stood at 54.10 percent.
Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams:
Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'
Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details
Step 4: Your MBOSE HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference
Alternatively, students can also check their SSLC scores through third-party websites, if the official websites run slow or become unresponsive. Some of these websites are – meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha.
Students can also access their MBOSE SSLC Class 10 results via SMS service. To receive the scores on their phones, candidates need to type: MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
MBOSE is also expected to declare the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the Class 12 arts stream today.
The board had announced the HSSLC Result for commerce and science streams on 8 May. The pass percentage for science stream students was 73.80 percent while commerce stream students secured 79.24 percent.
About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):
Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.
Updated Date: May 27, 2019 11:02:09 IST
