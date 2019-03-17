Manohar Parrikar passes away: Politicians, journalists praise ‘pro-people’ BJP leader for taking Goa to ‘great heights’

While the country observes a national day of mourning on Monday after the death of "well-loved" Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, several prominent politicians, journalists, and activists have condoled the demise of the former defence minister. President Ram Nath Kovind hailed Parrikar as an "epitome of integrity" while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Parrikar's "pro-people" policies had brought in "remarkable" progress in Goa.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Modi also praised Parrikar for his affable personality.

Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to Parrikar, who battled a "debilitating illness for over a year".

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019

Paying tribute to former Defence Minister and the chief minister of Goa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah lauded Parrikar for showing the "entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last."

Parrikar ji has shown the entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last. He will always be remembered for his contributions as India’s Defence Minister and as CM of Goa. pic.twitter.com/jiKNGoOZrj — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

As Rajnath Singh offered his condolences, the home minister said that Manohar Parrikar was known for his "honesty, integrity and simplicity".

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers and said that Parrikar was a "symbol of simplicity".

Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 17, 2019

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Mr Parrikar was important for Goa, but he was also important for India. He was a man of impeccable integrity, a dynamic chief minister". Praising Parrikar for providing a vision, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC said: "He was a mentor, guide, friend, a role model every needed." West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, offering condolences to his family.

Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2019

"He (Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) was a good human being. His passing away has left a huge gap in politics; we have lost a good politician. His demise has caused us immense grief. I express my grief and I pay my tributes on behalf of my party and myself," ANI quoted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.

Praying for his family, National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah said Parrikar was a simple man who was dedicated to the nation. "The nation should remember him as an honest, kind man. I knew him as the Minister of Defence. I know how he conducted himself in the House. He was very simple, meet everyone with kindness. When he had to go to Goa, he did that. But his health gave away," said Abdullah.

Admiring Parrikar's simplicity and straightforwardness, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also mourned his death.

Mourning the loss of Manohar Parrikar, a rare IIT graduate in politics who was widely admired for his simplicity & straightforwardness. Wishing his family strength & peace at this time of grief. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 17, 2019

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said: "We have lost an able and industrious administrator."

Spiritual leader Sadhguru said that Parrikar was a "visionary" leader who was trusted "across the political spectrum".

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.