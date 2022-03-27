Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi urged people to visit the places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar

Modi said that he has had the privilege of visiting all the Panch Teerth associated with Balasaheb Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he had the privilege of visiting all the places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Addressing the 87th episode of the monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also urged people to visit Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, stating that it is a very unique gallery to pay tribute to the brave revolutionaries of India.

"The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the country is now becoming a new example of public participation. A few days ago, on March 23, many celebrations were held in different corners of the country on Martyrs' Day. The country remembered the heroes and heroines of her Independence. On the same day, I also got the opportunity to dedicate to the nation the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. This is a very unique gallery to pay tribute to the brave revolutionaries of India. If you get an opportunity, you must certainly visit it," he said.

He also said that the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar are approaching and said that they fought persistently against discrimination and inequality.

“We will celebrate Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary on the 11th of April and Babasaheb's birth anniversary on the 14th of April,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister credited the influence of Mahatma Phule in the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“We can clearly see the influence of Mahatma Phule in the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also used to say that the development of any society can be assessed by looking at the status of women in that society,” Modi added.

“It is a matter of good fortune for all of us that we have also got an opportunity to work for Panch Teerth associated with Babasaheb,” Modi said.

Modi said that he has had the privilege of visiting all the Panch Teerth associated with Balasaheb Ambedkar, be it his birthplace in Mhow, Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, his home in London, the Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, or Babasaheb's Maha-Parinirvana Sthal in Delhi

“Be it his birthplace in Mhow, Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, his home in London, the Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, or Babasaheb's Maha-Parinirvana Sthal in Delhi, I have had the privilege of visiting all the places, all sacred sites,” Modi said.

He advised the listeners of ‘Mann ki Baat’ to go and visit the places associated with Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar, as they would learn a lot there.

“I would urge the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to visit the places associated with Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. You will get to learn a lot there,” Modi said.

