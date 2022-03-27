Prime Minister Modi mentions Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar in his Mann ki Baat broadcast

Modi said that both Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar fought persistently against discrimination and inequality. He also said that Savitribai Phule played a significant role in the formation of many social institutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said we will celebrate the birth anniversary of two great personalities in the month of April, both of whom have left their deep impact on Indian society, Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that both of these great men fought persistently against discrimination and inequality. Mahatma Phule opened schools for girls in that era; raised his voice against female infanticide. He also launched large campaigns to get rid of the water crisis.

“We will celebrate Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary on the 11th of April and Babasaheb's birth anniversary on the 14th of April,” Modi said.

In the month of April we remember Mahatma Phule and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/QB1qNrOJyV — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 27, 2022

The Prime Minister also mentioned Savitribai Phule and said that she played a significant role in the formation of many social institutions.

“The mention of Savitribai Phule ji is equally important in this reference to Mahatma Phule. Savitribai Phule played a significant role in the formation of many social institutions. As a teacher and a social reformer, she also made the society aware and encouraged it,” said Modi.

Together, Savitribhai Phule and Mahatma Phule, founded the Satyashodhak Samaj and they made efforts for the empowerment of the people.

The Prime Minister credited the influence of Mahatma Phule in the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“We can clearly see the influence of Mahatma Phule in the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also used to say that the development of any society can be assessed by looking at the status of women in that society,” Modi added.

Taking inspiration from the life of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Modi also requested all parents and guardians to ensure education for their daughters

“Taking inspiration from the life of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, I request all the parents and guardians to ensure education for their daughters. In order to increase the enrollment of daughters in schools, the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav has also been started a few days ago… the focus is on bringing back to school those girls who missed their studies for some reason,” he added.

