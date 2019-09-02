You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Man in spacesuit 'moonwalks' on crater-like potholes in Bengaluru; video goes viral on social media, Twitterati slams BBMP

India FP Staff Sep 02, 2019 21:12:16 IST

  • In a video now viral on social media, actor Poornachandra Mysore is seen dressed up in a spacesuit, walking through the crater-like potholes in Herohalli area of Bengaluru.

  • Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy has been credited for coming up with the concept of recreating the lunar surface in Karnataka's capital.

  • Nanjundaswamy shared a video of the 'moonwalk' on social media on Monday to raise awareness about the situation of the roads.

India may have spent over Rs 800 crore on Chandrayaan-2 which is set to create history by landing on the moon on 7 September, but before ISRO's Pragyan Rover makes the touchdown, back home, a man 'walked on the surface of the moon' without travelling beyond Bengaluru.

In a video, now viral on social media, actor Poornachandra Mysore is seen dressed up in a spacesuit, walking through the crater-like potholes in Herohalli area of Bengaluru. Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, who has been credited for coming up with the concept of recreating the lunar surface in Karnataka's capital, shared a video of the 'moonwalk' on Twitter and Facebook on Monday to raise awareness about the situation of the roads in the metropolitan.

The 45-second-long video starts by giving the viewer an illusion of a man walking on the moon. Few seconds later, the camera pans to the adjoining road to show the vehicles passing by. Within hours of the video going up on online, it garnered over 1,70,000 views on Twitter. While several users lauded the duo for the creativity, many lashed out at the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), which is responsible for maintaining roads in the city.

The video also came at a time when a new law, Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, relating to high penalties for traffic rule violators came into effect across the country from 1 September. A section of social media users criticised the government for imposing heftier fines when citizens had to resort to such acts of protest just to seek proper infrastructure.


Speaking to The Indian Express, Nanjundaswamy said that the entire footage was shot on a mobile phone on Saturday. “We shot it multiple times at around 10 pm in the night on Saturday, hoping the road will be empty but still there was some traffic. But it was good as an indicator’s light from a vehicle helped to create the dramatic effect,” he was quoted as saying.

Nanjundaswamy has earlier, too, raised the issue of potholes in the city. In 2015, he had planted a life-sized crocodile in a huge pothole in Bengaluru, while in 2017 he converted a pothole into a pool and made another artist dress-up as a mermaid.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 21:12:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores