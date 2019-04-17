You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Narendra Modi calls Tirthankara 'shining beacon of exemplary teachings', Venkaiah Naidu shares greetings

India FP Staff Apr 17, 2019 11:07:03 IST

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last Tirthankara – a spiritual teacher in Jainism. This year, the festival falls on 17 April (today) and it is generally celebrated to remind one of Lord Mahavir's teachings of peace, harmony and compassion.

To mark the occasion, political leaders and celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts and greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to convey Mahavir Jayanti greetings, stating Lord Mahavir as a 'shining beacon of exemplary teachings.'

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu extended his good wishes, throwing light on Lord Mahavir's teachings of non-violence, truth and compassion.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also took to twitter to wish everyone on this auspicious occasion.

Virender Sehwag shared his greetings and wrote, "May teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir inspire and guide us."

Indian film director and producer Shekar Kapur wrote about Ahimsa(non-violence) and how it is important to apply to our thoughts and actions.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 11:07:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement