Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Narendra Modi calls Tirthankara 'shining beacon of exemplary teachings', Venkaiah Naidu shares greetings

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last Tirthankara – a spiritual teacher in Jainism. This year, the festival falls on 17 April (today) and it is generally celebrated to remind one of Lord Mahavir's teachings of peace, harmony and compassion.

To mark the occasion, political leaders and celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts and greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to convey Mahavir Jayanti greetings, stating Lord Mahavir as a 'shining beacon of exemplary teachings.'

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Bhagwan Mahavir is a shining beacon of a tradition whose exemplary teachings have furthered the spirit of peace, harmony, brotherhood and non-violence. May his blessings enhance happiness and well-being among our citizens. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2019

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu extended his good wishes, throwing light on Lord Mahavir's teachings of non-violence, truth and compassion.

I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of #MahavirJayanti. Bhagwan #Mahavir’s messages of non-violence, truth and universal compassion illuminated a path of righteousness and honesty. pic.twitter.com/LRaEo7Pfxf — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 17, 2019

May Lord Mahavir, show us the path of peace and strengthen our commitment towards a harmonious & giving society. Happy #MahavirJayanti! pic.twitter.com/wVoR2CXndj — Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 17, 2019

May Lord Mahavir bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness on the occasion of #MahavirJayanti. pic.twitter.com/tqTR65pm2B — Chowkidar Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 17, 2019

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also took to twitter to wish everyone on this auspicious occasion.

May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and compassion. Happy #MahavirJayanti ! pic.twitter.com/nGwcDIP9yJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 17, 2019

Virender Sehwag shared his greetings and wrote, "May teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir inspire and guide us."

May there be no lack of passion nor compassion.

May teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir inspire and guide us.#MahavirJayanti pic.twitter.com/iLZu1VvMTZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 17, 2019

Indian film director and producer Shekar Kapur wrote about Ahimsa(non-violence) and how it is important to apply to our thoughts and actions.

NonViolence. Mahavir's first teaching 'Every living being has sanctity and dignity which must be respected as one expects one's own sanctity and dignity to be respected. Ahimsa, Jainism's first and most important vow, applies to actions, speech, and thought' #MahavirJayanti — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 17, 2019

