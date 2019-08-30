Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Class 10 scores for July exam released on official website mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the results for SSC supplementary or Class 10 examinations today (Friday, 30 August) at 1 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exam, which was conducted between 17 July and 30 July for those who couldn't clear the board exam in their attempt, can check scores on the MSBSHSE's official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the MSBSHSE's official website – mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "SSC Supplementary Result 2019’

Step 3: On the log-in page, sign-in using your roll number and required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

The scores of SSC supplementary exam will also be available at third-party websites, such as – sscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.

Of the total 23, 4631 candidates who registered for the SSC supplementary exam, 50, 667 of them qualified with an overall pass percentage at 22.86 percent.

This year among districts, Nagpur emerged the best performing district with 30.89 percent students clearing the supplementary exam, followed by Amravati, where 29.53 percent students passed while, the figure stood at 28.25 percent for Aurangabad, The Indian Express reported.

Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 27.71 percent. On the other hand, boys have qualified the exam with pass percentage at 20.74 percent.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state board has also released the results for Class 12 Supplementary exam, News18 reported.

