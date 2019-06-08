Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Class 10 scores if MSBSHSE official website mahresult.nic.in is down

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams today (8 June) at 1 pm.

Candidates who sat for the Class 10 SSC exams can log on to mahresult.nic.in to check their scores. However, considering the enormous volume of traffic that the official website is likely to get, chances are that it might suffer glitches in the hours just after the results are declared.

In such a situation, students need not worry as there are several other ways they can access their scores.

Students can log on to Firspost.com to check their result. Just fill the required details below to check your score.

Results will also be available on several other platforms like maharashtraeducation.com and www.examresults.net/maharashtra. Students can also download the ExamResults app on their phones to check their results, or register for their results on jagranjosh.com.

The steps to check your results through such sites are simple and require details easily found on your admit card. Here are the steps you can follow to register yourself and check your Maharashtra SSC scores on these alternative websites.

Step 1: Visit either maharashtraeducation.com or www.examresults.net/maharashtra or jagranjosh.com.

Step 2: On the homepages, you will find the latest announcement of the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to pages, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Register where required or hit on buttons titled "view results".

Step 5: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 6: Save your results and take a printout for safekeeping.

Step 7: Cross check your score on the official website, too, when it is up and running.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools.

In 2018, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the SSC examinations. Of them, 89.41 percent passed. Last year, the SSC Maharashtra results were declared on 8 June.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on MSBSHE Class 10 results

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

