Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: MSBSHSE to declare Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary scores soon; check mahresult.nic.in for updates

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019|According to media reports, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 or SSC Supplementary exam results soon. As per NDTV's report the results are expected to be released by MSBSHSE today itself. However, there is no official confirmation of the same by the board.

Once the results are officially declared, it can be accessed at the official results website—mahresult.nic.in. Students will be able to check and download their scores through the official website of the board once the result link is activated on the site.

Steps to check the MSBSHSE Class 10 or SSC Supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to MSBSHSE official website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2019 10th July exam result.

Step 3: Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result PDF for future reference.

The supplementary exam was conducted in the month of July for students who could not clear the Main exam conducted in the month of March in two or fewer subjects. As per Scroll, the March exam or Class 10 results for the state was declared on 8 July where over 17 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. Earlier this month,the board declared the supplementary exam result for class 12 students where about 23.17 per cent students passed in the exam.

