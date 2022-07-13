Maharashtra rains: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directs district officials to keep emergency services on alert

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra till 14 July. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked district officials to ensure no untoward incident occurs and assistance reached the affected people in time

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days that has resulted in landslide and flood-like situation in many places of the state. With no respite from rain showers on sight, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed district officials to keep emergency services on alert.

"I have directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and assistance reaches the affected people in time," the Maharashtra chief minister told reporters today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall in Maharashtra during next 4-5 days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted enhanced rainfall activity to continue over Konkan and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra ghat areas till 14 July with gradual reduction thereafter.

Also Read: Heavy rains in Maharashtra trigger landslide in Palghar, one dead, search on to rescue 16-year-old family member

"Entire North Konkan districts (Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar) to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today (13 July). Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 45 to 55 kmph very likely," the Mumbai weather office said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to lash Pune with the weather office issuing red alert till 14 July.

Rains leave Mumbai water-logged

Several areas including those in metropolitan Mumbai are water-logged due to heavy rain. Andheri subway which connects the east and west parts of the suburb continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters. Police had restricted its use by citizens.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters pic.twitter.com/gvNeeLnboF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Dadar East too was also water-logged with people wading through water.

Maharashtra | Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Dadar East pic.twitter.com/6aLg28QLG3 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

The Western Express Highway, connecting suburbs to south Mumbai, also witnessed heavy traffic due to accumulation of water in many areas.

Slow traffic movement was reported on the route in Borivali, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri and up to some extent near Bandra.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 20 locations in Mumbai received nearly 40 mm showers in six hours till 9.30 am on Wednesday.

"It is not a very high rainfall, but if it continues for some hours there could be water-logging on streets, further affecting the vehicular movement," an IMD official.

As per the data by IMD, the cumulative rainfall in Mumbai has already surpassed its average precipitation in the present monsoon season, as per the IMD data.

Flooding was reported at the Kamani junction in Kurla and in the Deonar eastern suburb, there was water-logging up to 0.5 feet at Neelam Junction.

Inundation was similar on the Mankhurd railway bridge and traffic was moving slow. At the Bandra-Worli Sea Link gate, about one feet water got accumulated due to which traffic movement was slow in Worli.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.