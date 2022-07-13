Heavy rains in Maharashtra trigger landslide in Palghar, one dead, search on to rescue 16-year-old family member

A boulder from a hillock crashed on the house of Anil Singh (45) at Waghralpada in Rajavali area of Vasai following the landslide and he died. His wife and son were rescued from debris and were rushed to hospital

Mumbai: One person dead and two of his family members were seriously injured on Wednesday after a landslide in the Vasai town area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, following incessant heavy rains.

The District Collector informed that the rescue operation is underway and search is on to find out one more family member who is feared trapped.

After receiving the report of landslide, local fireman and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

Following the landslide, a boulder from a hillock crashed on the house of Anil Singh (45) at Waghralpada in Rajavali area of Vasai around 6:30 am and he died, news agency PTI reported District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam as saying.

His wife Vandana Singh (40) and son Om Singh (12) got trapped in the debris. Some locals alongwith the help of firemen later pulled them out and rushed them to a hospital for treatment.

The NDRF personnel retrieved the body of Anil Singh from the debris around 10:30 am, the official said.

Search was still on for another family member Roshni Singh (16). Rescue teams were also trying to find out if any other person was trapped in the debris. The rescue operation is being affected due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days. Incessant downpour has led to flooding and landslide in various parts of the western state.

Palghar district is located about 100 km from Maharashtra's capital Mumbai. The district has been receiving very heavy rains since Tuesday night which caused water-logging in many low lying areas.

With inputs from agencies

