The decision was taken after one of the 21 patients found to have been infected with the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra died of complications due to COVID-19

Amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus , the Maharashtra government on Friday tightened curbs in the state, saying that restrictions will remain at not below level three, irrespective of the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy in respective administrative units.

The order amends the five-level unlock plan announced by the Maharashtra government earlier this month, under which restrictions in cities and districts were decided according to the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Why the Delta Plus variant is a concern?

The new order comes as Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that one of the 21 patients found to have been infected with the Delta Plus variant has died. The deceased was 80 years old and suffered from co-morbidities, Tope said.

The order notes that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG)’s has designated the Delta Plus strain a Variant of Concern with the following characteristics: Increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

This variant has been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and other districts, the order notes and states that stricter restrictions are required to stem the spread of the virus.

The state continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19 and new variants are fuelling the potentiality of the imminent, more severe third wave, it notes.

What does the order say?

In short, the order says that the "unlock status" of any area in Maharashtra will not fall below level three even if the COVID-19 positivity rate or the oxygen bed occupancy goes down the limits set for level three.

“Given that the virus causing COVID-19 is undergoing mutations in various geographies, and that these mutations are displaying more transmissibility and potential reductions in monoclonal antibody response, a state-level trigger mandating all the administrative units, irrespective of values of the indices of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage, to remain at a level not below 3 is to be in operation till withdrawn by specific order of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA),” said the order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

What changes?

As per the order, all administrative units will now come under level-3 restrictions of the five-level unlock guidelines issued by the state government on 4 June.

Aseem Gupta, secretary, relief and rehabilitation department told The Hindustan Times that of the five-level unlock plan, the first two levels having maximum relaxations have been removed.

"It also means all the districts and cities will get maximum relaxations that are provided under the level 3 plan,” Gupta was quoted as saying.

What is allowed under level-3 restrictions?

Establishments dealing in essentials are allowed to function till 4 pm on all days while establishments selling non-essential items can operate till 4 pm on weekdays.

Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed, and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. After that, only takeaway and parcel services will be allowed.

A maximum of 50 attendees will be allowed for weddings, while for funerals, attendance is capped at 20 persons. Social and cultural gathering are allowed with 50 percent capacity on weekdays.

As for construction activity, only onsite labourers will be allowed to work; others will be required to leave the site by 4 pm.

Gyms and salons will stay open till 4 pm and customers will be allowed on appointment-basis that too provided there is no use of air-conditioners.

E-commerce services are allowed. Public transport buses are allowed with full capacity with no standing passengers while local trains are allowed to for medical, essential workers and women (additional restrictions may be imposed).

Private offices are allowed till 4 pm on all days, except the exempted category while attendance at government and private offices is capped at 50 percent.

Public places, grounds for walks and cycling can remain open from 5 to 9 am every day and outdoor sports are allowed between 5 to 9 am and 6 to 9 pm.

Shootings are allowed in a bubble and no movement outside is allowed after 5 pm.

Gatherings are prohibited till 5 pm (jamav bandi) and movement is restricted after 5 pm (sanchar bandi).

Changes in levels of restrictions:

As per the order, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) shall take data from the Public Health Department and decide the level of restrictions that may be followed in various administrative units under their jurisdiction.

"DDMA shall not require prior permission of SDMA for going for a higher level of restrictions or putting extra restrictions," the order adds.

The order also states that the weekly positivity rate for deciding the level of restrictions must be determined only on the basis of RT-PCR tests and not RAT or other tests. This data shall be made available by the Public Health Department.

"While coming down onto a lower level, DDMA shall look into two weeks’ trend before accepting a lower level of restrictions. When there is an upward trend in the number of positive cases being identified daily and requiring a higher level of restrictions than the current one, the DDMA, shall do so (increase restrictions) without waiting for two weeks’ trends," the order said.

Additional actions to be taken by DDMA:

The order also specifies additional actions to be taken to ensure that easing of curbs does not lead to the spread of the viral infection:

Push vaccination through public awareness activities and try to accomplish the goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of the eligible adult population at the earliest.

Push the test track treat methodology to contain COVID-19

Enforce establishments to ensure safe workspaces with proper air ventilation norms.

Carry out a large number of tests and the percentage of RT-PCR tests must be as expected by the Public Health Department.

Impose fines on COVID-19

Avoid events, functions, activities that lead to crowding, congregation, gathering.

Declare containment zones judiciously so that restrictions are imposed on smaller areas, especially defaulting areas.

Make flying squads for enforcing COVID-19

