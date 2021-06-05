The state government has categorised districts into various levels with “Level 1” having the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have near lockdown-like curbs in place

The Maharashtra government late Friday announced a five-level unlock plan for the state, to come into effect from Monday, based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in each district and cities with separate municipal corporations.

To gradually unlock the state, it divides districts into various levels with “Level 1” having the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have lockdown-like curbs in place. As per the plan, in places where the positivity rate is above 10 percent, the restrictions would remain in force.

🚨Level of restrictions for breaking the chain 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Vi8WvkDuqi — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 4, 2021

Mumbai will fall in Level 2 while Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic areas will be under level 1.

The government has defined "Level 1" areas as having a positivity rate of less than 5 percent and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25 percent, "Level 2" will include areas with a positivity rate below 5 percent and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25 percent and 40 percent.

"Level 3" will include areas that have a positivity rate between 5 percent and 10 percent or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40 percent. In "Level 4", the positivity rate should be between 10 percent and 20 percent or oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60 percent. To be categories in "Level 5", the strictest level, areas will be required to have a positivity rate of more than 20 percent or occupancy of oxygen beds should be more than 75 percent.

Levels Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 Criteria Positivity <5% and Oxygen beds occupancy less than 25% Positivity <5% and Oxygen beds occupancy between 25% to 40% Positivity between 5% and 10% or Oxygen beds occupancy >40% Positivity between 10% or 20% and Oxygen beds occupancy >60% Positivity between 20% or 20% and Oxygen beds occupancy >75% Guidelines Restriction on superspreader activities like travel by local trains Minimise attendance in closed public spaces Minimise movement post 5 pm on weekdays and weekends No movement post 5 pm on weekdays. No movement on weekends No movement without urgent/emegency reasons

Furthermore, local markets, malls and theatres can resume normal operations in Level 1 districts. In Level 2 districts, these business establishments can operate at 50 percent capacity. Commercial activity will remain restricted to essentials in districts under levels 3, 4 and 5.

The Level 1 districts include Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal.

Level 2 districts are Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli, Mumbai and Dhule. In Level 3, Akola, Beed, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts are included.

The situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department, which will declare the occupancy of oxygenated beds and the positivity rate of the state and every district.