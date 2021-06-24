The Delta Plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first identified in India

Amid worries of a possible third COVID wave, the new Delta Plus variant has been detected in at least five Indian states and nine countries across the world over spurring fears of a faster spread.

The health ministry said studies showed that the Delta Plus or the AY.1 variant, which traces its lineage to the Delta variant currently a cause of worry across the world, spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralise the virus.

The Delta Plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first identified in India and has since spread to many parts of the world. The delta variant is more infectious and vaccines are slightly less effective against it.

The new Delta Plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

However, many experts have said that there's not enough scientific evidence yet to prove that the variant was more infectious or led to more severe disease compared to other variants.

Regardless of the questions around the potency of this new variant, the state and Central governments have decided to play cautious after the devastating second wave, which was possibly a result of the unchecked spread of the Delta variant.

The government has not made any changes to its health advisory as of yet, stating that the usual COVID-appropriate behaviour is effective against all new mutations detected so far, However, it has ramped up efforts to watch the spread of this new strain closely.

Here are the key steps were taken by Central and state governments to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant.