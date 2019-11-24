You are here:
Maharashtra government formation: Political imbroglio in state leaves Twitter users shocked, amused; prompts memes on social media

India FP Trending Nov 24, 2019 13:01:22 IST

  • Just a few moments after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Twitter was flooded with memes

  • Following the oath ceremony of the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate both of them

  • A section of Twitter also compared the unanticipated twist of events with the popular hit television series Game of Thrones known for its suspense

Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as his deputy, Twitter expressed its shock over the unforeseen twist in the tale with memes.

Following the oath ceremony of the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate both of them. He wrote, “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

After his tweet, social media was flooded with memes as the puzzled netizens tried to comprehend the situation.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

A section of Twitter users also compared the unanticipated twist of events with the popular hit TV series Game of Thrones known for its suspense.

