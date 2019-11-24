Maharashtra government formation: Political imbroglio in state leaves Twitter users shocked, amused; prompts memes on social media

Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as his deputy, Twitter expressed its shock over the unforeseen twist in the tale with memes.

Following the oath ceremony of the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate both of them. He wrote, “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

After his tweet, social media was flooded with memes as the puzzled netizens tried to comprehend the situation.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar at Family functions from now #MaharashtraPolitics #HasnaZarooriHai pic.twitter.com/ynj304LXYz — HasnaZarooriHai (@HasnaZaruriHai) November 23, 2019

BJP did Operation Kamala in Karnataka and today it finished Operation NCP.#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/KbqeRxSxRg — @raj_mehariya (@raj_mehariya) November 23, 2019

NCP-BJP forms government.

Shiv sena :- am i joke ?? pic.twitter.com/PWLHAjSuJL — Rahul Kumar (@RahulKu62138312) November 23, 2019

A section of Twitter users also compared the unanticipated twist of events with the popular hit TV series Game of Thrones known for its suspense.

Gonna tell my kids they were the real characters from game of thrones. #MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/R7MYSrahWY — Aditya (@patheticiam) November 23, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was the best season of Game of thrones I had witnessed...#MaharashtraPolitics @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/QPznfUuOVg — Gaurav Singh (@I_GauravBaghel) November 23, 2019

