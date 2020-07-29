SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Varsha Gaikwad to announce Class 10 scores at 11 am; check mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra LIVE Updates: At least 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC or Class 10 exams this year.

MSBSHSE will declare the result online at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education is likely to release the results of Class 10 exams today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am at a press conference, media reports said.

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'SSC Examination Result 2020' Step 3: Enter your credentials and login Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen Step 5: Download the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and take a print out of your scores for future reference.

This year, at least 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC or Class 10 exams. The Maharashtra board had initially scheduled the exams from 7 March to 1 April, but postponed it midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the exams for remaining papers were cancelled.

Students can follow the simple step-wise process to obtain SSC or Class 10 exam results on their mobile phones. Type an SMS in the specified format: MH exam name Seat No. and send it to 57766.

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad will announce the results of SSC or Class 10 exams at 11 am today (Wednesday, 29 July) through a press conference. However, students will be able to check their scores at 1 pm on the official websites.

Results will also be available on several other platforms like maharashtraeducation.com and examresults.net/maharashtra.

In such situation, students need not fret as there are third-party website where they can check their SSC or Class 10 exam scores.

It often is the case that official websites of state education boards become unresponsive or slow when the results are declared. This happens due to heavy traffic as several students try to log in at the same time when the results are out.

Maharashtra State Board Chairperson is addressing the media now. The SSC exam results will be available on the official websites at 1 pm

According to the Maharashtra board officials, a total of 95.30 percent students have cleared the SSC or Class 10 exams this year. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad annouced the Class 10 results at a press conference today (Wednesday, 29 July).

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra LATEST Updates: At least 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC or Class 10 exams this year.

The result this year got delayed by two months due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the SSC result was expected to be released by mid-June but the paper evaluation process came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed the declaration of 2020 SSC board result.

The Indian Express quoted a board official as saying that the education department had earlier planned to allow teachers to carry the answer sheets home for evaluation. However, they could not facilitate means to send the answer scripts to examiners, hence, the work got delayed.

This year, over 17 lakh students have given the papers and eagerly await their results.

How to check Maharashtra Board Class 10 result

To check Maharashtra board SSC or Class 10 exam results, students need to visit the official website at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Steps to check SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'SSC Examination Result 2020'

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and take a print out of your scores for future reference.

Last year, Maharashtra Board SSC exam result was announced on 8 June. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 77.10 percent with 16,18,602 students appearing for the exam.

Passing Criteria:

To clear the SSC examinations, a student needs to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject. After the result is announced, the qualifying students will be issued with an original mark sheet, which can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

However, this year students may receive digital marksheets due to the physical distancing norms in place as a precautionary step to arrest the fast spread of the coronavirus infection.