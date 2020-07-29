SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra: Alternative ways to check Class 10 scores if mahresult.nic.in is down

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 results will be announced for approximately 17 lakh students who had appeared in the state board SSC exams

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 10 results today, media reports said.

The official websites, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in will host the result data of over 17 lakh students, who have been eagerly awaiting their scores since two months.

The Maharashtra Board had to delay the announcement of results because the state was hit massively by the coronavirus pandemic and was the state with maximum case load in all of India. This not only disrupted normal life, but also derailed plans to finish evaluation of copies on time. Earlier the board had planned to send copies to examiners' homes, but secure means of transport also could not be arranged due to the lockdown.

Now finally the wait has ended for the students of Class 10 Maharashtra as the board is ready with the results. Adequate preparations have been made to keep the servers uncluttered in the face of heavy traffic flow when the results are uploaded online. However, despite that it is possible that students may face some delays or disruptions while trying to log on to the website.

Results will also be available on several other platforms like maharashtraeducation.com and www.examresults.net/maharashtra.

The steps to check your results through such sites are simple and require details easily found on your admit card. Here are the steps you can follow to register yourself and check your Maharashtra SSC scores on these alternative websites.

Step 1: Visit either maharashtraeducation.com or www.examresults.net/maharashtra or jagranjosh.com.

Step 2: On the homepages, you will find the latest announcement of the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to pages, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Register where required or hit on buttons titled "view results".

Step 5: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 6: Save your results and take a printout for safekeeping.

Step 7: Cross check your score on the official website too, when it is up and running.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools.