SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra: Class 10 result to be announced today; how to check result via SMS

With nearly 17 lakh students expected to log in to view there results, the Maharashtra board has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the official websites can handle the traffic load.

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare the result of Class 10 exams today (Wednesday, 29 July). The Board officials have indicated that the result will be out on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.

The papers were conducted between 3rd and 23rd March and over 17 lakh candidates appeared for the same.

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020

The Maharashtra State Board will publish the SSC Result 2020 for the 10th Class students online on its website which is handled by the National Informatics Centre that handles result data for several other state boards.

In case the official website is slow to load, or unresponsive, students can check their results by entering their details in the following widget.

Students can follow the simple step-wise process listed below to obtain SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Board on their mobile phone. Type an SMS in the specified format: MH exam name Seat No. and send it to 57766.

But for accuracy, students still need to verify their result at the official online portal once it is restored and accessible.

Step 1: Visit mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in website on your mobile or computer

Step 2: Scroll down to the 'latest announcements' section

Step 3: Find link for SSC Board Result 2020 Maharashtra Board

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 5: Enter your exam roll number in the first field

Step 6: Input your mothers’ first name in the second field

Step 7: Click on view result button provided at the bottom

Step 8: Download the result scorecard in PDF format

Step 9: Take printout for the future reference