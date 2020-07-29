SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra: Class 10 result to be announced today; how to check result via SMS
With nearly 17 lakh students expected to log in to view there results, the Maharashtra board has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the official websites can handle the traffic load.
SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare the result of Class 10 exams today (Wednesday, 29 July). The Board officials have indicated that the result will be out on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.
The papers were conducted between 3rd and 23rd March and over 17 lakh candidates appeared for the same.
Follow LIVE updates on SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra
How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020
The Maharashtra State Board will publish the SSC Result 2020 for the 10th Class students online on its website which is handled by the National Informatics Centre that handles result data for several other state boards.
With nearly 17 lakh students expected to log in to view there results the Maharashtra board has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the official websites can handle the traffic load.
In case the official website is slow to load, or unresponsive, students can check their results by entering their details in the following widget.
Students can follow the simple step-wise process listed below to obtain SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Board on their mobile phone. Type an SMS in the specified format: MH exam name Seat No. and send it to 57766.
But for accuracy, students still need to verify their result at the official online portal once it is restored and accessible.
Step 1: Visit mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in website on your mobile or computer
Step 2: Scroll down to the 'latest announcements' section
Step 3: Find link for SSC Board Result 2020 Maharashtra Board
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields
Step 5: Enter your exam roll number in the first field
Step 6: Input your mothers’ first name in the second field
Step 7: Click on view result button provided at the bottom
Step 8: Download the result scorecard in PDF format
Step 9: Take printout for the future reference
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CBSE Class 10th Board result 2020 DECLARED: Microsoft's SMS Organizer application will not feature board exam results this year; find scores at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 10th Board result 2020 DECLARED | The Microsoft SMS Organizer app, which sent text messages to registered users after declaration of exam results in 2019, will not be hosting the feature for the CBSE board exam results this year.
HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED: Girls outshine boys, Konkan tops among districts; 90.66% clear exam
Students who appeared in the MSBSHSE Class 12 exam can check their results on the board's official website mahresults.nic.in
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE scores will be announced by July end
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by the end of July. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said at the review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.