Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2019 Declared Updates: Pass percentage of Class 12 students drops by 2.53% to 85.88%

Maharashtra Board Class 12th HSC Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the HSC or Class 12 exam results today (Tuesday, 28 May) at a press conference at 11 am. Among districts, Konkan fared the best with pass percentage at 93.30 percent. While, Nagpur performed the worst, receiving a pass percentage of 82.81 percent in HSC Class 12 examinations this year.
Science students fared the best with 92.04 percent, followed by 88.28 percent by commerce students and 76.28 percent by humanities students.
Girls have fared better than boys in 2019 HSC Class 12 examination. The pass percentage for girls stands at 90.25 percent while for boys, the figure stood at 82.40 percent.
Class 12 students have recorded a pass percentage of 85.88 percent this year. The overall pass percentage has decreased from last year's , when the figure stood at 88.41 percent. However, the results will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 or HSC examinations conducted by Maharashtra board from 21 February to 20 March can check their results on the official websites mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.
Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.
Step 5: Click on "view result".
Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.
Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.
This year, a total of 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as invigilators and participate in the evaluation process.
As a large number of students will check their scores on the official websites simultaneously, chances are that the portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to check third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Candidates will be able to get hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes after the results are declared.
In 2018, 88.41 percent students cleared the Class 12 examinations when the HSC results were declared on 30 May. The overall pass percentage of girls was 92.36 percent and of boys was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage of science students was 95.85 percent, commerce students was 89.50 percent and arts students was 78.93 percent.
MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Candidates who do not pass the exams can appear for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.
Maharashtra board official website running slow
The official website is running run slow as around 14 lakh students are checking their HSC Class 12 scores at the same time. Students do not need to panic. In such case, students can check alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com to avoid the heavy web traffic.
HSC Class 12 results to expected to go live at 1 pm
Former Union Minister Praful Patel wishes HSC Class 12 students
Former Union Minister Praful Patel wished Maharashtra board Class 12 students on passing the state board exam successfully and wished them luck for future endeavours.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2019 to be released next
After the announcement of HSC Class 12 results, the Maharashtra board is expected to announce the SSC Class 10 results by next week, according to media reports. However, there is no official confirmation from the board on the SSC result declaration date and time as of yet board. The Class 10 board exam was conducted between 1 March and 22 March this year.
MSBSHSE conducted the HSC 2019 exam in two shifts
The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC Class 12 examination in two shifts – the morning shift was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm while, the evening shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam to begin soon
Students who are unable to qualify the Maharashtra board HSC Class 12 exam can appear for the supplementary exam. Application process for the supplementary exam will begin immediately after the HSC results are announced. Generally, the school boards announce supplementary exam dates on the same day the results are declared.
Cut-off to see a rise in Mumbai University
The University of Mumbai will start the admission process for undergraduate courses from 1 June. The cut-off percentage is expected to be high this time. The first merit list will be released on 12 June, the second will come out on 15 June, while the final merit list will be available by 15 June.
Science students perform best with 92.04%
Class 12 science students fared the best with 92.04 percent, followed by 88.28 percent by commerce students and 76.28 percent by humanities students.
District-wise performance in Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:
Konkan emerges top-scoring district with 93.30% pass percentage
Among districts, Konkan fared the best with pass percentage at 93.30 per cent. While, Pune received a pass percentage of 87.80 percent in HSC Class 12 examinations this year.
Girls outscore boys in Maharashtra HSC result 2019
Girls have fared better than boys in 2019 HSC Class 12 examination.The pass percentage for girls stands at 90.25 percent while for boys, the figure stood at 82.40 percent. Results to be available on the official portal mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.
Overall pass percentage registered in 2018 HSC Class 12 exam was 88.41%
In 2018, 88.41 percent students had cleared the Class 12 examinations. The HSC results were declared on 30 May. The pass percentage for girls was 92.36 percent and for boys, the figure stood at was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream was 95.85 percent, for commerce was 89.50 percent and for arts was 78.93 percent.
Overall pass percentage recorded at 85.88%
Maharashtra board Class 12 students have recorded a pass percentage of 85.88 percent this year. The overall pass percentage has decreased from last year's , when the figure stood at 88.41 percent.
Over 14 lakh students appeared for HSC Class 12 exams
More than 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 board examination this year. The exam was conducted across 9,486 junior colleges in the state and 2,822 centres have been allotted for the exam. Of the total candidates, 8.34 lakh were boys and 6.50 lakh were girls.
Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes after the results are declared.
Class students can also opt for SMS service:
The Maharashtra board has also launched an SMS service for students to get their scores on their phones. To receive the Maharashtra Class 12 scores on their phones via text message, students need to send 'MHHSC
seat number' to 57766.
How and Where to check the HSC Class 12 results
Alternative ways of checking Maharashtra HSC Results 2019:
Since a large number of students will be checking their Class 12 HSC results today, chances are that the official websites mahresult.nic.in might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students can check third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Alternatively, students can also check HSC scores on — mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com.
Official website to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2019
The HSC or Class 12 results will be declared on the Maharashtra board's official website mahresult.nic.in. Students can also log on to the official websites for additional information related to the Class 12 results once the scores are out.
Results expected to be declared by 1 pm
While the Maharashtra board is expected to declare the HSC Class 12 results at 11 am at a press conference, the results will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results expected today
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of HSC or Class 12 board examinations today (Tuesday, 28 May).
13:25 (IST)
Maharashtra board official website running slow
The official website is running run slow as around 14 lakh students are checking their HSC Class 12 scores at the same time. Students do not need to panic. In such case, students can check alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com to avoid the heavy web traffic.
13:12 (IST)
HSC Class 12 results to expected to go live at 1 pm
13:04 (IST)
Former Union Minister Praful Patel wishes HSC Class 12 students
Former Union Minister Praful Patel wished Maharashtra board Class 12 students on passing the state board exam successfully and wished them luck for future endeavours.
12:52 (IST)
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2019 to be released next
After the announcement of HSC Class 12 results, the Maharashtra board is expected to announce the SSC Class 10 results by next week, according to media reports. However, there is no official confirmation from the board on the SSC result declaration date and time as of yet board. The Class 10 board exam was conducted between 1 March and 22 March this year.
12:46 (IST)
Stream-wise performance in HSC Class 12 exams:
Class 12 science students fared the best with 92.04 percent, followed by 88.28 percent by commerce students and 76.28 percent by humanities students.
12:41 (IST)
MSBSHSE conducted the HSC 2019 exam in two shifts
The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC Class 12 examination in two shifts – the morning shift was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm while, the evening shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm.
12:35 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam to begin soon
Students who are unable to qualify the Maharashtra board HSC Class 12 exam can appear for the supplementary exam. Application process for the supplementary exam will begin immediately after the HSC results are announced. Generally, the school boards announce supplementary exam dates on the same day the results are declared.
12:33 (IST)
Cut-off to see a rise in Mumbai University
The University of Mumbai will start the admission process for undergraduate courses from 1 June. The cut-off percentage is expected to be high this time. The first merit list will be released on 12 June, the second will come out on 15 June, while the final merit list will be available by 15 June.
12:21 (IST)
Girls register 90.25% in Maharashtra HSC 2019 exams
This year, girls scored better than boys, registering a pass percentage of 90.25 percent against 82.40 percent by boys. In terms of districts, Konkan secured the top position, with 93.30 percent of its students passing. Students from Pune recorded a pass percentage of 87.80 percent in HSC Class 12 exams this year.
12:17 (IST)
Science students perform best with 92.04%
Class 12 science students fared the best with 92.04 percent, followed by 88.28 percent by commerce students and 76.28 percent by humanities students.
12:06 (IST)
District-wise performance in Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:
11:51 (IST)
Konkan emerges top-scoring district with 93.30% pass percentage
Among districts, Konkan fared the best with pass percentage at 93.30 per cent. While, Pune received a pass percentage of 87.80 percent in HSC Class 12 examinations this year.
11:38 (IST)
Girls outscore boys in Maharashtra HSC result 2019
Girls have fared better than boys in 2019 HSC Class 12 examination.The pass percentage for girls stands at 90.25 percent while for boys, the figure stood at 82.40 percent. Results to be available on the official portal mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.
11:30 (IST)
Overall pass percentage registered in 2018 HSC Class 12 exam was 88.41%
In 2018, 88.41 percent students had cleared the Class 12 examinations. The HSC results were declared on 30 May. The pass percentage for girls was 92.36 percent and for boys, the figure stood at was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream was 95.85 percent, for commerce was 89.50 percent and for arts was 78.93 percent.
11:25 (IST)
Overall pass percentage recorded at 85.88%
Maharashtra board Class 12 students have recorded a pass percentage of 85.88 percent this year. The overall pass percentage has decreased from last year's , when the figure stood at 88.41 percent.
11:16 (IST)
Maharashtra board declares HSC Class 12 results
11:10 (IST)
Over 14 lakh students appeared for HSC Class 12 exams
More than 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 board examination this year. The exam was conducted across 9,486 junior colleges in the state and 2,822 centres have been allotted for the exam. Of the total candidates, 8.34 lakh were boys and 6.50 lakh were girls.
Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes after the results are declared.
11:04 (IST)
Class students can also opt for SMS service:
The Maharashtra board has also launched an SMS service for students to get their scores on their phones. To receive the Maharashtra Class 12 scores on their phones via text message, students need to send 'MHHSC <space>seat number' to 57766.
11:03 (IST)
11:02 (IST)
10:56 (IST)
How and Where to check the HSC Class 12 results
10:51 (IST)
Alternative ways of checking Maharashtra HSC Results 2019:
Since a large number of students will be checking their Class 12 HSC results today, chances are that the official websites mahresult.nic.in might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students can check third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Alternatively, students can also check HSC scores on — mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com.
10:39 (IST)
10:38 (IST)
Official website to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2019
The HSC or Class 12 results will be declared on the Maharashtra board's official website mahresult.nic.in. Students can also log on to the official websites for additional information related to the Class 12 results once the scores are out.
10:37 (IST)
Results expected to be declared by 1 pm
While the Maharashtra board is expected to declare the HSC Class 12 results at 11 am at a press conference, the results will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.
10:33 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results expected today
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of HSC or Class 12 board examinations today (Tuesday, 28 May).