Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2019 Declared Updates: Pass percentage of Class 12 students drops by 2.53% to 85.88%

Maharashtra Board Class 12th HSC Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the HSC or Class 12 exam results today (Tuesday, 28 May) at a press conference at 11 am. Among districts, Konkan fared the best with pass percentage at 93.30 percent. While, Nagpur performed the worst, receiving a pass percentage of 82.81 percent in HSC Class 12 examinations this year.

Science students fared the best with 92.04 percent, followed by 88.28 percent by commerce students and 76.28 percent by humanities students.

Girls have fared better than boys in 2019 HSC Class 12 examination. The pass percentage for girls stands at 90.25 percent while for boys, the figure stood at 82.40 percent.

Class 12 students have recorded a pass percentage of 85.88 percent this year. The overall pass percentage has decreased from last year's , when the figure stood at 88.41 percent. However, the results will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 or HSC examinations conducted by Maharashtra board from 21 February to 20 March can check their results on the official websites mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

This year, a total of 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as invigilators and participate in the evaluation process.

As a large number of students will check their scores on the official websites simultaneously, chances are that the portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to check third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Candidates will be able to get hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes after the results are declared.

In 2018, 88.41 percent students cleared the Class 12 examinations when the HSC results were declared on 30 May. The overall pass percentage of girls was 92.36 percent and of boys was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage of science students was 95.85 percent, commerce students was 89.50 percent and arts students was 78.93 percent.

MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not pass the exams can appear for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

