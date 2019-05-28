Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 12 students clear board exams with 85.88% pass percentage

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Declared | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the HSC or Class 12 exams. Students cleared the Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 85.88 percent.

This year, girls scored better than boys, registering a pass percentage of 90.25 percent against 82.40 percent by boys. In terms of districts, Konkan secured the top position, with 93.30 percent of its students passing. Students from Pune recorded a pass percentage of 87.80 percent in HSC Class 12 exams this year.

Students will be able to access their result through website at 1 pm.

In 2018, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations. While 92.36 percent of girls had passed, 85.23 percent of boys had cleared the exams. The pass percentage of science students was 95.85 percent, of commerce students was 89.50 percent and of arts students was 78.93 percent.

Candidates who do not pass the exams can appear for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates can get hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes.

