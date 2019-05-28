Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: Alternative ways to check MSBSHSE Class 12 results if official website mahresult.nic.in is down

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 | Students awaiting their Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results can check their scores on mahresult.nic.in, the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), today (28 May) at 1 pm. However, an official confirmation from the board is pending.

Students can check for their HSC scores on the official websites mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com. However, these websites may slow as around 14 lakh students are likely to be trying to check their results on them at the same time.

In case the official websites run slow or become unresponsive, students can check alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com to avoid the heavy web traffic.

How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Maharashtra HSC exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Maharashtra HSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC result on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or type the URL maharashtra.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education" with "HSC Examination Result 2019" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

SMS service:

The Maharashtra board has also launched an SMS service for students to get their scores on their phones. To receive the Maharashtrs Class 12 scores over text message, students need to send 'MHHSC <space>seat number' to 57766.

Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2019 official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes after the results are declared.

In 2018, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations. The HSC results were declared on 30 May. The pass percentage of girls was 92.36 percent and of boys was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage of science students was 95.85 percent, of commerce students was 89.50 percent and of arts students was 78.93 percent.

MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not pass the Class 12 exams can appear for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

